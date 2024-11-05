Skip to Content
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins South Dakota

Former President Donald Trump won South Dakota’s three electoral votes for president Tuesday. The Republican nominee had been expected to prevail comfortably in a state where GOP voters outnumber Democrats by more than 2-to-1. No Democratic nominee has carried South Dakota since President Lyndon Johnson won in 1964. Trump received nearly 62% of the vote in each of his previous runs for president, and both times his margin was more than 26 percentage points. Almost 51% of the state’s 616,000 registered voters are Republicans, while fewer than 24% are Democrats. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Associated Press

