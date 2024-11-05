Skip to Content
AP Race Call: Democrat Suzan DelBene wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington’s 1st Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Washington on Wednesday. DelBene defeated Republican Jeb Brewer, a political newcomer. The upcoming term will be DelBene’s seventh representing largely suburban and rural areas northeast of Seattle. She serves on the Ways and Means Committee and is the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. A former tech entrepreneur, DelBene lists technology issues, health care, trade and environmental conservation among her priorities. The Associated Press declared DelBene the winner at 1:28 a.m. EST.

