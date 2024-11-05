Skip to Content
AP Race Call: Democrat Seth Magaziner wins reelection to U.S. House in Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Seth Magaziner won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Rhode Island on Tuesday. Magaziner, who in 2022 won the seat vacated by longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin, defeated Republican Steve Corvi. Before becoming a congressman, Magaziner was the state’s treasurer since 2015. He is the son of Ira Magaziner, a former policy adviser to President Bill Clinton. Magaziner has vowed to protect Social Security and Medicare and has worked to reduce prescription drug costs and protect and expand the Affordable Care Act. He also worked to pass what he has described as common sense gun legislation. The Associated Press declared Magaziner the winner at 11:00 p.m. EST.

Associated Press

