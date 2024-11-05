Skip to Content
AP Race Call: Democrat Rosa DeLauro wins reelection to U.S. House in Connecticut’s 3rd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Connecticut on Wednesday. DeLauro won an 18th term by defeating Republican Michael Massey, a convenience store owner who became a supporter of former President Donald Trump while serving nine years in prison for an armed bank robbery. DeLauro is the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee. Her campaign has focused on abortion rights, a permanent child tax credit and funding for higher education. She has represented a district that includes New Haven since 1991. The Associated Press declared DeLauro the winner at 1:31 a.m. EST.

Associated Press

