AP Race Call: Democrat Nikema Williams wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 5th Congressional District

Published 5:01 pm

Democratic Rep. Nikema Williams won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Georgia on Tuesday. Williams, 46, was reelected to a third term in Atlanta’s 5th District, defeating Republican John Salvesen. She first ran in 2020 following the death of Democratic Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights hero who held the seat for more than 30 years. In addition to serving in Congress, Williams is also chair of the Georgia Democratic Party. The Associated Press declared Williams the winner at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Associated Press

