AP Race Call: Democrat Maria Cantwell wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Washington

Democratic U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell won a fifth term in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, fending off a challenge from Republican emergency room doctor Raul Garcia and holding a seat that was considered safe. Cantwell took about 58% of the vote in the August top-two primary to Garcia’s roughly 21%. Cantwell, a former tech executive, stressed her work to promote businesses in Washington, protect the environment and lower taxes for middle-income residents. The Associated Press declared Cantwell the winner at 11:00 p.m. EST.

Associated Press

