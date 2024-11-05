Skip to Content
News

AP Race Call: Democrat Lois Frankel wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida’s 22nd Congressional District

By
New
Published 4:26 pm

Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. The compact 22nd District is located along the Gulf Coast and falls entirely within Palm Beach County. Frankel, who was first elected to Congress in 2012, served seven terms in the Florida House of Representatives. Despite the strong Democratic lean of her district, Frankel’s 2020 race ‚ which she won by 20 percentage points ‚ attracted wide interest because she faced a far-right Republican candidate. Her 2022 and 2024 challenger, Republican Dan Franzese, was less controversial. The Associated Press declared Frankel the winner at 7:26 p.m. EST.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content