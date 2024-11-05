Skip to Content
News

AP Race Call: Democrat Kevin Mullin wins reelection to U.S. House in California’s 15th Congressional District

By
Published 9:01 pm

Democrat Rep. Kevin Mullin won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Mullin was elected to Congress in 2022 after longtime Rep. Jackie Speier decided to not seek reelection. Mullin spent a decade in the state Legislature prior to winning his congressional seat. He defeated Republican Anna Cheng Kramer. Mullin serves on the House Committees on Natural Resources and on Science, Space and Technology. The district, which includes the southern part of San Francisco and parts of Palo Alto, is solidly blue. The Associated Press declared Mullin the winner at 12:01 a.m. EST.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content