Skip to Content
News

AP Race Call: Democrat James Clyburn wins reelection to U.S. House in South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District

By
Published 7:01 pm

Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing South Carolina on Tuesday. The sole Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation, Clyburn is also its dean. He has represented the district stretching from Charleston to Columbia, including majority Black rural areas, since 1993. Clyburn is credited with delivering Democrat Joe Biden a key endorsement that sparked his 2020 primary victory and eventual White House victory. The Associated Press declared Clyburn the winner at 10:01 p.m. EST.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content