AP Race Call: Democrat Herb Conaway wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District

Democrat Herb Conaway won election to a U.S. House seat representing New Jersey on Wednesday. Conaway defeated Republican Rajesh Mohan and a handful of other candidates in the 3rd District, which was open because Democratic Rep. Andy Kim ran for the Senate. A former state legislator and Air Force veteran, Conaway has medical and law degrees and has served as health director in his home county of Burlington in suburban Philadelphia. The Associated Press declared Conaway the winner at 2:28 a.m. EST.

Associated Press

