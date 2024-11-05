Skip to Content
News

AP Race Call: Democrat Adam Smith wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington’s 9th Congressional District

By
Published 10:28 pm

Democratic Rep. Adam Smith won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Washington on Wednesday. Smith has held the seat since 1996 when he beat the Republican incumbent. He was challenged by another Democrat, Melissa Chaudhry, who beat two Republicans in the primary. The 9th Congressional District includes South Seattle, and the cities of Bellevue, SeaTac and Renton, which is home to a Boeing plant. He’s the ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee. Smith was one of the early voices calling for President Joe Biden to drop out of the race. The Associated Press declared Smith the winner at 1:28 a.m. EST.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content