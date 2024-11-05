After months of buildup, news outlets finally have the chance to report on election results
AP Media Writer
The final answer — will Kamala Harris or Donald Trump be the next president — may not be known on Tuesday. But after months of reporting on what polls described as a remarkably close race, news outlets finally had the chance to report on actual results Tuesday. Broadcast networks, cable news networks and digital news sites were all pouring their best efforts into reporting on the results Tuesday. They were unclear going in when the picture will become clear: in 2020, President Joe Biden wasn’t declared the victor over Trump until the Saturday after Election Day.