Voters deciding dozens of ballot measures affecting life, death, taxes and more

Published 9:01 pm

Associated Press

Voters are deciding dozens of state ballot measures affecting the way people live, work and die. While 10 states settle measures on abortion and reproductive rights, Tuesday’s ballot also features about a half-dozen measures legalizing marijuana for recreational or medical use. Other measures focus on minimum wages, taxes, housing, immigration and school choice. A West Virginia measure would ban physician-assisted suicide. Numerous measures would affect future elections, including several amending state constitutions to say that only citizens can vote — something that’s already the law for federal elections.

Associated Press

