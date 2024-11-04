Skip to Content
News

Trio score 14 each, Saint Mary’s (CA) defeats Towson 76-69

By
Published 9:46 pm

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Luke Barrett, Jordan Ross and Paulius Murauskas each scored 14 points to help Mary’s (CA) defeat Towson 76-69 on Monday.

Murauskas added 13 rebounds shot 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line while he also had 11 rebounds. Ross shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Tyler Tejada, who finished with 18 points. Dylan Williamson added 15 points for Towson. Christian May had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content