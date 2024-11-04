Texas border districts are again in the thick of the fight for House control
Associated Press/Report for America
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The most competitive races in Texas this year are in its southern region near the U.S.-Mexico border. For decades, the region’s predominately working class and Latino population were a stronghold for Democrats, but Republicans have made gains in recent years and hope to pick up the 34th Congressional District on the east of the Rio Grande Valley. They also hope to flip Congressional District 28 where longtime U.S. Rep Henry Cuellar faces a criminal trial after being indicted on charges for bribery.