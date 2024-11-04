Ralph scores 30, Pacific beats William Jessup 92-65

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Elias Ralph’s 30 points led Pacific over Division II William Jessup 92-65 on Monday.

Ralph also added five rebounds for the Tigers. Elijah Fisher scored 15 points, going 7 of 16 from the field. Seth Jones shot 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Ja’Maris Blackmon led the way for the Warriors with 22 points and three steals. Wyatt Studer added 13 points for William Jessup. Aydan Janssan also had eight points and seven rebounds.

Pacific took the lead with 11:51 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 43-26 at halftime, with Ralph racking up 14 points. Pacific outscored William Jessup by 10 points in the second half, and Ralph scored a team-high 16 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.