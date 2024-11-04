Ohio set to decide constitutional amendment establishing a citizen-led redistricting commission
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio voters will decide whether they want to set up a citizen-led redistricting commission to replace the state’s troubled political mapmaking system. The constitutional amendment on ballots Tuesday as Issue 1 was advanced by the group Citizens Not Politicians. The bipartisan coalition proposed the commission as an alternative after seven sets of legislative and congressional maps produced under Ohio’s existing system were declared unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor Republicans. Leading GOP officials, including Gov. Mike DeWine, have campaigned against the commission. They say its unelected members would be unaccountable to voters.