Nancy Mace tries to cement her hold on her US House seat in South Carolina
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — All seven U.S. House seats are up for grabs in South Carolina. Six incumbents are running for reelection with the 3rd District seat open after Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan decided not to run for an eighth term. Republican Sheri Biggs is a heavy favorite to replace Duncan in the district that votes most for the GOP in a heavily conservative state. Biggs would be the second Republican woman South Carolina has sent to the U.S. House, joining current U.S. Rep Nancy Mace, who is seeking a third term. The other incumbents running for reelection are Democrat Jim Clyburn and Republicans Joe Wilson, Ralph Norman, William Timmons and Russell Fry.