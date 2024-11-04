John Barrasso, Wyoming’s high-ranking Republican U.S. senator, seeks 3rd full term
Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A little-known Democrat faces overwhelming odds Tuesday against John Barrasso, Wyoming’s long-serving and high-ranking Republican U.S. senator. Scott Morrow is a retired postal union official from Laramie. He’s challenging Barrasso, who has been a well-known fixture in the state for decades and has served in the Senate since 2007. Barrasso is an outspoken critic of the Biden administration’s policies on immigration, fossil fuel development and air pollution regulations. He’s also a firm supporter of former President Donald Trump and is chair of the Senate Republican Conference, the third-ranking GOP position in the chamber. Morrow campaigned as an advocate of labor unions and abortion rights.