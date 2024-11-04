Independent US Sen. Angus King faces 3 challengers in Maine
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King is seeking another term, but three challengers are trying to end his three-decade political run. The 80-year-old former governor would be Maine’s oldest senator if he completes a third term. However he has not been dogged by questions about his age like President Joe Biden, the former Democratic presidential nominee. King is challenged by Republican Demi Kouzounas, Democrat David Costello and another independent, Jason Cherry. King caucuses with Democrats and was first elected to the Senate in 2012. Maine uses a voting system that allows residents to rank candidates in order on the ballot.