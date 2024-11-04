Former Marine, NASCAR driver compete for pivotal congressional seat in Maine
Associated Press
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is defending his seat in Congress against Austin Theriault in Maine. Theriault is a race car driver and Republican state lawmaker while Golden is a moderate known for defying party orthodoxy. The matchup between the two is one of a handful of pivotal races with a chance to influence control of the U.S. House of Representatives during a competitive election year. The contest is playing out in a largely rural part of Maine where former President Donald Trump has proven very popular with voters. The district is perhaps best known as the home of traditional northern New England industries such as lobster fishing and logging.