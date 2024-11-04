Florida ballot measures would legalize marijuana and protect abortion rights
Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida voters are deciding whether to protect abortion rights and legalize marijuana. These would be landmark victories for Democrats in a state that has rapidly shifted toward Republicans. The abortion measure would prevent lawmakers from passing any law that penalizes, prohibits, delays or restricts abortion until fetal viability, which doctors say is sometime after 21 weeks. Another initiative would allow adults aged 21 or older to possess about 3 ounces of marijuana. The measures need to be approved by more than 60% of voters. In other states, abortion rights have driven turnout and helped Democrats retain multiple Senate seats in 2022.