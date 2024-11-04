Democrats in Ohio defending 3 key seats in fight for control of US House
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats are defending three key congressional seats in Ohio, with control of the chamber in play. Republicans’ primary target is 21-term U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in House history. The 78-year-old Kaptur is facing state Rep. Derek Merrin, a Trump-endorsed Republican, in the closely divided 9th Congressional District. First-term Democrat Emilia Sykes is also in a tight race against Republican Kevin Coughlin, a former state lawmaker, in northeast Ohio’s 13th Congressional District. In southwest Ohio, incumbent Democrat Greg Landsman faces Republican Orlando Sonza, a military veteran who heads the Hamilton County veterans services office.