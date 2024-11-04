Colin Allred, Ted Cruz reach end of Senate race that again tests GOP dominance in Texas
Associated Press
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Democratic congressman from Dallas seeks to topple U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas’ Senate race and break the party’s 30-year drought in Lone Star politics. U.S. Rep. Colin Allred is a three-term congressman who has leaned hard into his support for abortion rights and criticism of Texas’ abortion ban, one of the strictest in the country. Cruz, a one-time opponent of and now a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, is seeking his third term in office. Allred hopes to take advantage of Texas’ shifting demographics that include growing Hispanic and Black populations and an influx of residents from other states.