Casey and McCormick square off in Pennsylvania race that could determine Senate control
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race between three-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican David McCormick will help determine control of the chamber. Casey is seeking a fourth term after facing what he has called his toughest reelection challenge yet. McCormick is making his second Senate run after losing narrowly to Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2022’s Republican primary. He left his job as CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund to run. The race ran on national themes, from abortion rights to inflation. But it also turned on local ones, too, such as Casey’s accusation that McCormick is a rich carpetbagger from Connecticut trying to buy Pennsylvania’s Senate seat.