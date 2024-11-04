Skip to Content
4 Democratic US House members face challengers in Massachusetts

Published 9:01 pm

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Four incumbent Democrats face challengers in U.S. House districts in Massachusetts. Five other Democrats are unopposed in Tuesday’s election. Republicans and independents have had a tough time winning seats in Congress in the heavily Democratic state. No Republican has been elected to the U.S. House in Massachusetts in nearly three decades. Democrats Richard Neal, James McGovern, Stephen Lynch and Bill Keating are all facing Republican or independent candidates for another two-year term.

