Mexico City’s floating gardens have fed people for hundreds of years. Now they’re threatened

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City’s chinampas, artificial islands first built by the Aztecs hundreds of years ago, are under threat from encroaching urbanization. Low prices for farmers’ produce are forcing more families to abandon the ancient practice in favor of more lucrative land uses such as soccer fields or tourism. Some of the farmers who remain, like 32-year-old Cassandra Garduño, are banding together to preserve and promote the traditional practices. They are part of a collective called Chinampa Refuge, started by the National Autonomous University of Mexico to encourage chinamperos to preserve their land. They follow ancient growing techniques but are also trying new commercial approaches to compete with cheaper produce grown on massive farms elsewhere.

