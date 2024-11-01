What to know about changes to Mexico’s Constitution that prohibit court challenges to amendments
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s federal and state legislatures, all dominated by the ruling Morena party, have passed amendments to the Constitution that prohibit courts from challenging any Constitutional reforms. In the past, courts in Mexico were able to rule on whether a new reform violated existing precepts in the Constitution, or international treaties that Mexico has signed. The changes will grant immunity from challenge to any amendment passed by two-thirds majorities in Congress and two-thirds of state legislatures. The ruling Morena party says courts shouldn’t be able to place themselves above elected bodies, but critics say the new measures weaken checks and balances and eliminate people’s recourse to argue violations of their rights in court.