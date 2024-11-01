Voters view one another across partisan divide with increasing animosity
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden kicked up a political dust storm this week with his comments about Donald Trump’s supporters and “garbage.” The controversy may blow over soon, but it reflected something more enduring about American politics. Many voters view each other with fear, distrust, disdain and confusion. The Associated Press interviewed people across battleground states this week as they grappled with a political divide that only seems to be growing more insurmountable after years of historic upheaval. The animosity will likely outlast the election as voters drift deeper into partisan corners.