Shooting leaves 3 dead and 3 wounded at a Colorado house party on Halloween
Associated Press/Report for America
DENVER (AP) — Colorado police said a shooting at a house party on Halloween left three people dead and three others injured in Northglenn, north of Denver. Officers arrived at the large house party just after midnight to find one person already dead and five others with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a hospital, where two later died. Police said they don’t have a suspect in custody yet, though they added that there are “no known threats to the public.”