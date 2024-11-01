North Dakota state park will no longer be named for Civil War general who fought Native Americans
Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A state park in North Dakota containing the name of a Civil War-era general who led attacks against Native Americans has been renamed. Sully Creek State Park is now Rough Rider State Park. The park contains horse corrals and trails in the rugged Badlands near Medora. State Parks and Recreation Department Director Cody Schulz says the Sully name was part of the considerations for the name change but not the primary reason. He says the name change aligns with the park’s equestrian nature and the region’s Western heritage and culture. President Theodore Roosevelt also had an affiliation with the Badlands. Other places in the U.S. in recent years have been renamed away from words and names associated with harm to Native peoples.