MrBeast probe ends with some employees fired but finds no proof of sexual misconduct allegations
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Online video production company MrBeast says it has fired somewhere between 5 to 10 employees following an investigation into the YouTube empire’s workplace culture. The shakeup comes as MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, deals with accusations of impropriety against himself and others within his multimillion-dollar production company that have threatened his family-friendly image. A lawyer who led the probe says investigators only identified several isolated instances of workplace harassment and misconduct. Controversies began swirling this summer. A friend lof Donaldson’s left his channel in July amid accusations she shared inappropriate sexual messages with minors. Also circulated online was recording of Donaldson making racist comments.