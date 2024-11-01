Skip to Content
Illinois officials take first step toward construction of 2 new prisons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials on Friday announced their impending search for a firm to manage the planning and construction of two prisons with a combined budget of $900 million. The Illinois Capital Development Board issued a notice that it will publish a bulletin as early as Nov. 19 seeking proposals from a construction management firm to oversee the project to replace the century-old Stateville Correctional Center in suburban Chicago and the Logan Correctional Center for women in Lincoln. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced last spring that he was setting aside capital construction money for the purpose. Lawmakers have been wary of the Corrections Department, questioning its unwillingness to divulge detailed plans or timetables.

