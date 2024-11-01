Drugs, weapons and electronics seized during sweep at Brooklyn federal jail where ‘Diddy’ is held
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators seized drugs, homemade weapons and electronic devices this week during an “interagency operation” aimed at cleaning up the troubled New York City federal jail in where Sean “Diddy” Combs is being held. The Bureau of Prisons said Friday that the contraband was identified and confiscated during a multi-agency sweep Monday at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The sweep involved the prison agency, the Justice Department inspector general and other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.