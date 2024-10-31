Virginia citizens make plans to vote after finding they’ve been wrongly purged from rolls
Associated Press
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Some voters in Virginia are making alternate plans to cast ballots after learning that their registrations were mistakenly canceled by the state. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Virginia could go ahead with its plans to remove about 1,600 voters who were purged in the last two months because data from the Department of Vehicles indicated they were noncitizens. Before the Supreme Court intervened, lower courts had ordered Virginia to restore the voter registrations. The Justice Department alleged in a federal lawsuit that the cancellations violated a federal law barring systematic removals of voters in the 90 days before an election because of the possibility that legitimate voters would be disenfranchised.