The Latest: With just 5 days to go, Harris and Trump continue to battle for votes
Democrat Kamala Harris has called for Americans to “stop pointing fingers at each other” as she tried to push past a negative comment made by President Joe Biden about Donald Trump’s supporters and keep the focus on her Republican opponent in the closing days of the race. Donald Trump, meanwhile, showered former NFL star Brett Favre with praise on Wednesday at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where the former Packers quarterback campaigned for Trump in the final week before Election Day.