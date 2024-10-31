Skip to Content
Soldier charged with murder in death of sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (AP) — A soldier has been charged with murder in the death of a fellow service member at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. The Army says the 21-year-old specialist was charged Wednesday with murder and obstructing justice in the death of 23-year-old Sgt. Sarah Roque of Ligonier, Indiana. She was reported missing Oct. 20. Her body was discovered in a trash bin on the base two days later. Army investigators have released few other details about what happened, including the cause of Roque’s death or a possible motive, but they have said there is no broader threat to base personnel or the community.

