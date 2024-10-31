Russian bomb hits residential building in Ukraine’s 2nd largest city, killing 12-year-old boy
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have struck a residential building in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring scores of others. An official says the boy was fatally injured when the building was hit by a Russian 500-kilogram glide bomb early Thursday. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said at least 35 people were injured in the attack and others could still be trapped under the rubble, including a missing 15-year-old boy. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a video showing the ravaged building, at least three of its floors destroyed and the rest of it seriously damaged, and urged Ukraine’s Western allies to ramp up military assistance for his country.