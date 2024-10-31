Mexican fuel flows to Cuba as the island faces blackouts and the loss of Russian and Venezuelan oil
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has sent nearly half a million barrels of crude oil and diesel in just a span of days, oil shipment data shows. It comes as Cuba is roiled by blackouts and a deepening energy crisis. Shipments of Russian and Venezuelan oil that long kept the communist-run island afloat have largely petered out, leaving Mexico as Cuba’s last lifeline. “Mexico now is key because Venezuela has dropped its supplies to Cuba, Russian oil It’s nowhere to be seen. And so today, Mexico’s oil deliveries to Cuba are extremely important,” said Jorge Piñon, senior research fellow at the University of Texas at Austin’s Energy Center, which tracks the shipments.