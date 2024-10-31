Skip to Content
Democrat Ty Pinkins is outspent as he tries to unseat Republican Sen. Roger Wicker in Mississippi

By
Published 2:28 pm

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Democrat Ty Pinkins has jogged along highways and past cotton fields to try to draw attention to his effort to unseat Mississippi’s senior Republican U.S. senator, Roger Wicker. Pinkins acknowledges it’s a tough campaign. Republican-dominated Mississippi hasn’t had a Democrat in the Senate since John C. Stennis retired in 1989. Pinkins is receiving little financial help from national Democratic organizations. The state’s most powerful Democrat, U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, is sitting on the sidelines in the Senate race. Through mid-October, Wicker has raised about $9.5 million and spent $7.7 million, and Pinkins has raised about $919,000 and spent $901,000.

