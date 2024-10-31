A Florida school board candidate lost his race. DeSantis appointed him to the board anyway
Associated Press/Report for America
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A school board candidate who lost his race in a county south of Jacksonville will get a seat on the board anyway, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tapped him to fill a vacancy. Derek Barrs will take an open seat on the Flagler County School Board in northeast Florida, succeeding a member who resigned in September. That allowed DeSantis to appoint a replacement rather than have the seat go on the ballot for voters to decide. Barrs won DeSantis’ endorsement in his bid for the board. But he lost his Aug. 20 race by 290 votes to Janie Ruddy, a former teacher in the district.