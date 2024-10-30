Washington Post report: Subscriber loss after non-endorsement reaches a quarter million
AP Media Writer
The Washington Post has lost at least a quarter million subscribers since announcing last Friday it would not endorse a candidate in the presidential race. That’s according a report in the newspaper itself. That represents 10 percent of the paper’s digital subscriptions at a time the outlet — like most news organizations — is struggling to attract interest. Post owner Jeff Bezos has defended the decision, saying such editorials create a perception of bias, and have little impact on readers. But he did say he regretted the timing, coming so close to Election Day when political feelings are raw.