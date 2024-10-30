United Way and Paramount to air benefit for hurricane relief
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — United Way Worldwide and Paramount Global have announced they will host a benefit to raise funds for those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. A news release says the one-hour special will air Saturday and include a wide range of celebrities. The special was taped Oct. 27-28 in Nashville, Tennessee. Proceeds will go to support those harmed by the hurricanes across the southeastern U.S. CBS Television and CMT will air the benefit at 8 p.m. ET. It will also be available for streaming live on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Performances will include Brittney Spencer, Carly Pearce, Chris Janson, Clay Aiken, Jonathan McReynolds and Tyler Hubbard. The Backstreet Boys and Billy Bob Thornton will also make appearances.