UN urges protection as another journalist is shot to death in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist who covered the violent western Mexico state of Michoacan for a Facebook news page has been shot to death. Mauricio Solís of the webpage Minuto por Minuto was shot to death late Tuesday just moments after he interviewed the mayor of the city of Uruapan (ooh-roo-WAH-pan). The U.N. human rights office in Mexico condemned the killing in a statement Wednesday. It said Solís was at least the fifth journalist killed in Mexico this year. It said he had previously reported security problems related to his work. His Facebook page reported on community events and the drug cartel violence that has wracked the city.