Skip to Content
News

Taylor Jenkins Reid’s next novel, ‘Atmosphere,’ is a starry romance

By
Published 10:26 am

NEW YORK (AP) — The author of “Daisy Jones & The Six” is aiming high with her next book. Taylor Jenkins Reid’s “Atmosphere: A Love Story” is a romance set during the space shuttle program of the 1980s. Ballantine, a Penguin Random House imprint, will publish “Atmosphere” on June 3. Ballantine says “Atmosphere” will tell “a passionate and soaring story about the transformative power of love, this time among the stars.” Reid’s previous books, which also include “Malibu Rising” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” have sold millions of copies. “Daisy Jones & The Six” was adapted into an Emmy-nominated miniseries.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content