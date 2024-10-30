Snow in Hawaii? Cold air and moisture deliver snow to the state’s tallest mountain
Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — Snow has fallen on Hawaii’s tallest peak, briefly turning the mountaintop into a winter wonderland. The summit area of Mauna Kea on the Big Island got about 2 inches of white powder this week. Hawaii is better known for its warm weather, beaches and rainforests. But it’s not unusual for snow to fall at the higher elevations on Mauna Kea during the wetter, winter months. This week, an upper level disturbance brought colder temperatures as moisture came in from the east and moved over the islands Sunday through Monday. Webcams showed the ground covered in snow. But two days later, the snow was gone.