North Korea test-launches a ballistic missile toward the sea, South Korea says
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has test-launched a ballistic missile toward the sea , South Korea’s military said, as U.S. officials warn that North Korean troops in Russian uniforms are heading toward Ukraine. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a short statement the launch happened on Thursday morning but gave no further details such as how far the weapon flew. The launch was North Korea’s first known ballistic test since Sept. 18, when its leader Kim Jong Un supervised tests of a new type of ballistic missile and a “strategic” cruise missile apparently built to deliver nuclear warheads.