News organizations ask Texas court to order release of Texas state police records of Uvalde shooting
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A group of news organizations are asking a Texas appeals court to order the release of state Department of Public Safety records of the law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde. Wednesday’s hearing was the latest dispute over what records should be made public from one of the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. A judge had previously ordered the state police agency to released its records after a group of news outlets sued for access. The Uvalde district attorney has objected. She argues their release could jeopardize law enforcement investigations. The state appealed the order to release the records.