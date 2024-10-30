Man flees police check in Berlin and leaves bag with explosive material
BERLIN (AP) — Police say a man has fled a police check at a commuter train station in Berlin and left behind a bag containing explosive material. Officers wanted to check the man at the Neukoelln station in the German capital Wednesday afternoon. The explosive material was taken to a nearby park, where it was detonated on Wednesday evening. Police were still looking for the man. They said they were investigating all possibilities, but so far had no indications that a planned attack was foiled.