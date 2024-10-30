Investigations into voter registration forms in Pennsylvania lead to wave of misinformation
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Investigations into potential fraud related to voter registration applications in three Pennsylvania counties have become fodder for online misinformation, including from Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Authorities in Lancaster, Monroe and York counties have released limited details, and local prosecutors are looking into whether any crimes might have occurred. Trump posted about the issue earlier this week on his Truth Social platform, saying Lancaster County was “caught with 2600 Fake Ballots and Forms, all written by the same person.” There is no reason to think ballots are part of what Lancaster is looking into. And to be clear, voter registration forms are now ballots.